Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's low-key Diwali party with 'parivaar'

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and it is being celebrated across the country in full swing. Even Bollywood celebs have gone all out to celebrate the occasion. Amid lavish Diwali parties, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate family get-together at their home. The get-together was graced by Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Neetu Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Parivaar'

On the occasion of Diwali, Bebo took to Instagram and shared a happy picture of her 'parivaar'. The picture included everyone except Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Dressed in colourful and fashionable outfits, the Kapoors and Khans look all things beautiful in the picture. Kareena shared the picture and wrote 'Parivaar' in Hindi followed by a heart emoji.



On the other hand, Karisma shared a beautiful portrait from the dinner outing featuring herself, Bebo and their parents. In the picture, Lolo is seen resting her chin on Randhir's head while Bebo poses with her mother Babita. Along with the picture, Karisma wrote, "Love and Light."



Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor, who is all set to become a grandmother soon, shared a cool selfie with the ladies from their dinner outing. She also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.



Work front Kareena was recently seen shooting for her Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the UK. She returned to Mumbai with her baby boy Jeh to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Saif. Apart from this, she will make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next Devotion of Suspect X. It will also feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The trio recently wrapped up the shoot.

