Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora’s glamorous Sunday night; Check out the PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a gracious and lovely hostess as she often spends relaxed evenings with friends. Kareena is known to be great friends with , Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor for decades and the besties often share pictures from their celebrations or get-togethers. Recently Kareena took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictured from her glamorous girl’s night out with Malaika, Amrita, and Maheep. For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and the mother of Shanaya Kapoor. Both Kareena and Saif are known to enjoy lovely quiet dinners with friends over at the house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared lovely pictures on her Instagram account. In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Maheep Kapoor amongst others are casually sitting on the couch posing for the camera. In the next picture, Kareena Kapoor mentioned that the night out is happening at Malaika Arora’s house as she is hugging Amrita. The picture is taken by Maheep with a bunch of lovely candles in the foreground. In another picture, Kareena wrote a quirky caption, “Yeh khambaqt Ishq” as she poses with her BFFs. All the people are dressed up wonderfully to enjoy a lovely girl’s night out.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2020 release ‘Angrezi Medium’ along with Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia. She was praised for her flavourful performance which was funny and intense in equal measures in different scenes. She will next be seen playing a crucial role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar . The film is a remake of a 1994 Hollywood film titled ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the leading roles.

