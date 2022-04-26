Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh’s super chilled Monday evening; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has certainly aced the art of striking a balance in personal and professional life. As the actress has announced her OTT debut a while ago, she also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones as and when possible. Recently, Kareena took social media by storm as she shared a glimpse of her relaxed Monday evening with her close ones, including Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, wherein the Pataudi Begum was seen twinning in white with Saif Ali Khan.

And now, we have got our hands on Kareena and Saif’s pics from their super-chilled evening as they chilled by the poolside to drive away their Monday blues. In the pics, Saif looked dapper in his white t-shirt and orange shorts as he posed by the poolside. On the other hand, Taimur was in a bathrobe and shorts and appeared to be ready to jump in the pool. Meanwhile, Kareena was seen binging on some delicious food while little Jeh was busy with a book. Interestingly, the setting sun served as a perfect background for the pics and was proof of Pataudis’ very relaxed and happy Monday evening.

Check out the pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena is currently looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan’s much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. On the other hand, Saif is creating waves in the tinselvile as he is gearing up for the remake of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.

