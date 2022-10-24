INSIDE Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali celebration with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; PICS

The festival of lights, Diwali, is finally here, and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival with complete zest and fanfare this time around, after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic. In the last few days, we saw many A-listers of B-Town attend lavish Diwali bashes hosted by Manish Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, among others. Pictures from the star-studded Diwali bashes have been going viral on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also hosted a low-key Diwali bash for their family members last night, and Soha Ali Khan has shared pictures from their celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali party

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures from last night's Diwali celebration at Saif and Kareena's residence. The first two pictures show Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan posing together for some picture-perfect snaps. They looked glamorous in ethnic outfits and were all smiles as they celebrated Diwali together. Saif Ali Khan looked dashing in a black ethnic kurta and white pajamas, while Kareena Kapoor Khan looked mesmerizing in an all-black kurta set with a golden print on it. The actress kept her look minimal and accessorized with gorgeous chandbalis and red juttis. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan opted for a yellow traditional outfit for the occasion, while Kunal Kemmu looked handsome in a red jacket layered over a black kurta. The next picture shows Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posing with Bebo and it also gives a glimpse of an unseen corner of Saif and Kareena’s residence filled with artwork and paintings. The last picture shows Soha Ali Khan posing with her hubby Kunal Kemmu, and they make for an adorable couple!

Soha Ali Khan wishes fans a Happy Diwali Sharing the pictures, Soha Ali Khan wished her fans a happy Diwali. “Love light and laughter Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali,” wrote Soha. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared Soha’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Family love.” Diwali get-togethers planned by the Kapoors Pinkvilla exclusively reported yesterday that the Kapoors plan on having low-key Diwali celebrations this year. Sharing about how the Kapoors will celebrate Diwali, Randhir Kapoor said, “Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family. From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get-togethers), but it will just be the family. We are going to Saif and Kareena’s house tonight. They are having a party, so the family will be there.”

