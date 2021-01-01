Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's New Year 2021 lavish feast with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated New Year's eve with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and a few close friends. The couple hosted a fine dinner at home and well, the glimpse of it will leave you astounded.

New Year 2021 is upon all of us and across the world, last night the world bid adieu to 2020. Many stars from Bollywood are holidaying with their loved ones. But, soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan spent the last night of 2020 at home with beau and close family along with a few friends. Kareena and Saif turned hosts for a lavish dinner to welcome 2021 at home. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kritika Kamra, Shikha Talsania and others were in attendance.

While dining inside Saif and Kareena's house, Soha shared a sneak peek of the dinner and their fun way of bidding goodbye to 2020. In the video, we get to see how Kareena and Saif decorated the house with candles and balloons. The table was set for all with wine and good food all over it. We also get a sneak peek of Saif Ali Khan slicing into a meaty dish while Kunal, Kritika, Shikha and Soha talked over a glass of wine at the table.

Soha even shared what Kareena had planned for the menu which included, Entrees, Main Course and dessert. Dishes like Lasagna, Roast Duck with Carrots & Cabbage, Roast Potatoes were being served and the desserts included Cheese, Walnut pie and strawberries. Sharing the menu, Soha declared that the meal was like a 'Food Coma' and tagged the hostess, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Take a look at Kareena and Saif's New Year 2021 dinner:

Meanwhile, Soha even shared a cute photo of Kunal giving her a kiss on the cheek at the dinner as she bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed 2021. On the other hand, Kareena and Saif are expecting an addition to their family with their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The soon-to-be parents have been making it to the headlines since they announced the news.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

