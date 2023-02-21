INSIDE Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan’s fun-filled 2nd birthday bash; PICS and VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan turned two years old today. Wishes for the cute munchkin have been pouring in on social media, and Kareena, Karisma, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and others shared the most adorable pictures with heartfelt posts to wish Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif also hosted a birthday party for Jeh, which was attended by Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Angad Bedi, his kids Mehr and Guriq, Karisma Kapoor, her children Samaira and Kiaan, and others. Now, Saba and Soha have shared inside pictures and glimpses from Jeh’s birthday bash!

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a video that contains a few pictures from Jeh's birthday bash. The first picture shows the Pataudi siblings Saif, Soha and Saba posing together against the balloons and the birthday decor. The next one shows Kareena holding her son Jeh Ali Khan while he blows the '2' numerical candle. In the background, we can see Angad Bedi holding his daughter Mehr. The next picture shows Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh posing together next to the cake. Kareena is seen wearing a white oversized tee, while Saif wore a pink and white striped shirt with white pants. Taimur is seen in a black t-shirt and white pants, while Jeh looks cute in a sky blue t-shirt.

The design of the two tiered-cake features bulldozers, excavators and traffic signs, with 'Happy Birthday our darling Jeh baba" written below. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also shared a video from the bash that shows someone kicking the balloon, and it goes up in the air. Sharing the video, she wrote, “In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know...”