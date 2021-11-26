Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's candlelit 'Thanksgiving dinner' with Malaika Arora & her girl gang; PICS

A special occasion when one can express gratitude for all that they have is Thanksgiving. Every year, this festival is celebrated across the world and even Btown celebs love to rejoice. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan last night hosted a small and cosy dinner at her house with her girls including Malaika Arora, Mallika Bhat and Poonam Damania. The photos from the intimate yet fun dinner are out and well, it certainly will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena's friend and manager, Poonam shared a photo in which we could see all posing together. Kareena turned photographer for the picture and well, all the ladies looked lovely. In the photo, we could see Kareena clad in a navy blue outfit with her hair left open. On the other hand, Malaika was seen sporting an off-shoulder top with stunning necklaces and perfect hair and makeup. Mallika and Poonam also joined in while Kareena clicked the selfie. Malaika also shared a picture of candle lit up inside the dinner party as she wished all on Thanksgiving. Malaika shared another picture featuring Kareena Kapoor and Karisma.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Kareena had set the internet on fire when she dropped a video of her nailing 108 Surya Namaskars while doing yoga at home. Her video left millions of her fans inspired to hit their workout sessions.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned after a holiday at Pataudi Palace with her family, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. While she was there, she celebrated Diwali with Saif, Jeh and Taimur. Her friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora along with sister Karisma Kapoor also had joined her there. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on Baisakhi 2022.

