Inside Kareena Kapoor’s house party: Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora have a ball

Monday has turned into a party night for Bollywood a-listers as Kareena Kapoor Khan invited several of them for a small house party at her Bandra residence. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, , Manish Malhotra were seen gracing the event.

Inside pictures of Kareena Kapoor’s latest party has begun to go viral on social media. Sister Karisma Kapoor was seen sharing an endearing selfie of their time together. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Evenings like these”. On the other hand, fashion maverick Manish Malhotra also posted a slew of stunning pictures from the party. He said, “It’s true blue selfie time tonight @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial #sanjaymishra #friendsforever”.

In the picture we can see Kareena donning a gorgeous white ensemble, meanwhile, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor can be seen twinning and winning in black. Speaking of ’s sister Amrita, she dazzled in what appears to be a white t-shirt dress. Going by the pictures it seems that all of them are having a gala time together. Check out the pictures below:

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She now has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha.

