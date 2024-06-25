INSIDE Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday celebration: Kareena Kapoor drops PIC of cake-cutting; BFF Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan joins

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have one of the most beautiful sibling bonds in the film industry. The sisters, together with their girl gang, set major friendship goals. They never fail to showcase their love and support for each other on social media.

Today, June 25, marks the 50th birthday of Karisma, and now Kareena has offered a peek into the special celebration. She shared an inside picture from the cake cutting ceremony. Another image from the festivities has surfaced which also featured their close friend Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares happy picture from Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of her sister Karisma Kapoor as she cut the cake during her 50th birthday celebration. Karisma wore a black dress for the occasion. She was seen adorned with a pink sash and a party hat. Holding two knives over a chocolate cake which read, “Wiser, Hotter, HBD Blud (heart),” Karisma posed for the camera with a smile.

The background gave a glimpse of the balloon decorations and another huge cake. Kareena captioned the photo with a sticker saying, “my hero.”

Another photograph from the party went viral on social media and has been shared by several fan pages. It gave a full view of Karisma’s gorgeous look for her birthday as she blew candles on the other cake. The cake was decorated with number candles saying “50” and had the text “happy 50th LOLO” in frosting. A huge heart balloon saying “Happy Birthday” was also visible. Arhaan Khan stood to the left of Karisma during the cake-cutting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora’s posts for Karisma Kapoor’s birthday

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to express her love and wishes for Karisma Kapoor. She shared a video which featured a collection of their memories together as well as Karisma’s moments with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and Kareena’s kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. There were also some cute childhood pictures of Karisma in the clip.

In the caption, Kareena revealed what she wished for her sister, writing, “Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever… That’s what I wish for you… #LoloKaBirthday.”

Their besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also took to their Instagram handles to wish Karisma Kapoor. They shared old pictures of their girl gang together. In the caption, Malaika stated, “U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor…. Happy birthday …. We love u.”

Meanwhile, Amrita penned a sweet caption, saying, “To our absolutely Lovely lolo. You make 50 look delishhhhh Gurl !! To more loudddd nights of fun, laughter, imitations, in bed conversations, on the phone banter, nursing foot injuries together and picking up ur phone more often.”

She added, “Happy birthday my calm voice of reason, we love you so much. @therealkarismakapoor CHALTE YAAR #slimshadyforlife.”

Pinkvilla wishes Karisma Kapoor a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

