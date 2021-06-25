Inside Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash full of shimmer & shine with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora; See PIC

Karisma Kapoor turns 47. The actress celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering at Kareena Kapoor’s house.

‘Raja Hindustani’ actress Karisma Kapoor on Friday celebrated her 47th birthday. Karisma last appeared on the big screen playing herself in a cameo with several other leading ladies of Bollywood in starrer ‘Zero’. On her birthday, the actress chose to have an intimate gathering with only close friends and family around. One of Karisma’s best friends Amrita Arora posted a lovely picture on her Instagram of the birthday bash. The image is full of glitz, glamour, and love between friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan also stood next to Amrita and Karisma for the pic and looked absolutely ravishing.

The celebrity picture is full of shimmer as Kareena, Karisma and Amrita chose to dress in a highly stylish manner to bring in the bash. The wonderful designer outfits, smiles on their faces and the pure comradery in the picture is what a lovely intimate gathering is made of. Amrita wrote a wonderful caption with the picture congratulating Karisma on her special day. The caption read, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine” along with a few wine emojis. Saba Pataudi took the comment section and wished Karisma by writing, “Happy Birthday” along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Karisma appeared in a web series called ‘Mentalhood’ in 2020 portraying the character of Meira Sharma. Kareena on the other hand last appeared on-screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ in 2020 led by late Irrfan Khan. She will be next seen in a huge venture co-starring called ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

