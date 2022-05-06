INSIDE Karisma Kapoor's dinner party: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor share glimpse of delectable dinner spread

We all know the most well-known girl gang of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her dear girl squad which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor sure know how to keep their work and personal life balanced. They often take out time from their busy schedules and meet each other shelling out major friendship goals for fans to follow. They group is very tight and often make headlines with their lavish gatherings. On Thursday, Kareena, Malaika along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others gathered at Karisma Kapoor’s house for a dinner party. Now, we stumbled upon some inside pictures of the party and spoiler alert: your mouth is going to water soon!

Malaika Arora, in her Instagram stories, shared a glimpse of the elaborate dinner spread at Karisma’s party. Let us tell you, it looked just too tempting! Malaika shared the same thoughts as us and along with the picture wrote, “Ufff yummmm @therealkarismakapoor”. On the other hand, she also shared a picture of her pretty footwear with another guest whom we assume was Kareena. Talking about Kareena, she also shared a glimpse of super cute, tiny foot of her adorable son. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Yeh kiosk jhoote hai? He is my (heart)”.

Take a look at Malaika's stories HERE

Check Kareena's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & others look impressive at Karisma's dinner party; PICS