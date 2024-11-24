Inside Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash: Actor playing guitar will make you fall in love with him all over again

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 34th birthday on November 22 in Goa with his close friends. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star also posted some of the pictures on his social media handle, offering a peek into the same. Meanwhile, several inside photos, a video of him playing a guitar from the superstar’s birthday bash. Check them out.

The pictures from Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash, which have gone viral on the internet, were initially shared by his team member, Milan Kepchaki. In the pictures, the birthday boy, along with his friends, can be seen enjoying a musical evening while waiting for their dinner. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star was seen beaming with a wide smile while he was captured in a candid moment.

In one of the other pictures, Kartik was seen having a gala time beside the pool. The Love Aaj Kal actor radiated casual charm in a pink shirt paired with white pants and matching sneakers. He was also seen wearing stylish black eye shades. In addition to this, the viral birthday invite read, "You are cordially invited to your own Birthday Eve Party November 21, 9:30 pm onwards."

Further, the invite suggested a formal dress code with the celebration "in the sand below the stars" at the beach side, St Regis.

In addition to this, Kartik’s friend and Satyaprem Ki Katha producer Shahreen Mantri Kedia posted a heartwarming birthday wish for the star with an unseen video. The clip featured the actor’s unseen talent as he brilliantly played guitar like a pro with a sweet smile on his face.

"Happy Birthday, my multi-talented friend….Here’s to many more years of laughter, memories, and a bond that only grows stronger with time. Wishing you all the happiness and success in the world @kartikaaryan," the post was captioned.

Ahead of his birthday, Kartik had also posted a picture enjoying the Goan sunset standing beside the beach while he enjoyed the waves touching his feet.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 alongside Bhumi Pednekar. A recent report published in Bollywood Hungama revealed that Raveena Tandon has been roped in for a fun and scintillating role in the film.

