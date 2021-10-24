INSIDE Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s house: Mira Kapoor & others pose with the ‘boss lady’ Sunita

It is Karwa Chauth today and ladies across the country are fasting for the long lives of their husbands. It is a grand celebration and like every year even Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has organized a Karwa Chauth celebration bash at her house. From Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure to Shaza Morani, Anissa Malhotra Jain a lot of famous Bollywood personalities were a part of this bash. We already gave you all a glimpse of these guests entering Anil’s mansion. Check out some of the inside pictures now.