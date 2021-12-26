Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's first Christmas at new home ft PICS filled with joy and love

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been trending after their marriage. The couple has now shifted to their new home and the actress had shared a sea view picture from the balcony. Well, it was Christmas and like the whole world, the newlywed also celebrated the festival with full fervour and zeal. Vicky had shared a picture on his Instagram and wished fans the same. His picture gave a little sneak peek of their dream house. And now there are some more pictures which give us a full glimpse of their house.

The couple had hosted a Christmas party for their friends and even clicked many pictures. Katrina was seen wearing a multi coloured dress with her hair opened. The actress did not apply much makeup and kept it to minimalistic. She was looking surely gorgeous in simple makeup too. While Vicky opted for casual wear. He was seen wearing a striped shirt with light colour denim. The couple was extremely happy with the presence of their friends. The actor shared the photo in which he wrapped Katrina in his arms wrote, “Meri Christmas’.

Coming to their home pictures, one can see the couple posing with friends in their drawing-room, which is decorated with minimalistic items. A round centre table with a plant in the middle is kept. The sofa is off-white coloured. From the window, it looks like the couple has even made an urban jungle on their balcony. There is a bench-like sitting arrangement and their friends are posing. Director Kabir Khan also took to his Instagram stories and shared the picture.

On the work front, Vicky will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, the actor has Laxman Utekar's rom-com lined up with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif has also announced her film, Merry Christmas with superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The actress had also shared a photo with the team of Merry Christmas including Vijay, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

