Inside Katrina Kaif's eclectic abode where Boho vibes meet modern aesthetics in a perfect way; PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif is a proud owner of a gorgeous apartment in the city where she stays with her sister Isabelle Kaif. We've compiled the best glimpses from her social media posts that offer a peek into her Bohemian paradise.

Actress is known for her minimalist personality and that surely reflects in her gorgeous home in Mumbai as well. The Tiger Zinda Hai star may not have a sprawling mansion, but her gorgeous apartment reflects her multicultural upbringing and is a perfect match of Bohemian vibes & modern aesthetics. While Katrina likes to keep her space very private and does not post many photos or videos from inside her living space with sister Isabelle Kaif, her fans love the glimpses that they do get to see from time to time.

Katrina's apartment has an eclectic vibe to it with no common theme running through the house. Every nook and corner of her gorgeous home has a different cultural vibe that also adds a classy touch to the place. From rugged wooden furnishings to a spiral staircase that leads to the upper level of Katrina's home, everything about the Bharat star's home reflects her minimalist yet rich cultural background. From the distressed furniture and fixtures to wooden stripped book shelves, Katrina surely seems to be inclined towards having a rugged feel to her home.

Not just this, the unique artwork on the walls are a reflection of her interest in culture and these gorgeous pieces can be found lined across the walls of her apartment. With hues of light blue, browns and greens all over the house in the upholstery and furniture, Katrina's house surely comes as a soothing retreat to the sore eyes. Another thing that strikes immediately in Katrina's apartment are the patterned rugs all around the house. They surely lend an earthy feel to the house and add a neutral tone to the house aesthetic.

During the lockdown, we also got a glimpse into her simple yet functional kitchen where she along with her sister Isabelle cook up a storm together. Not just this, due to the light coloured sofas in the living room along with the matching curtains, the apartment surely appears to be full of light and spacious. Earlier on, Katrina had even shared a sneak peek inside her bathroom where she was seen holding a book near to the basin. The whole space had a touch of modernity and seemed to be quite functional. Her sister Isabelle also gave us a sneak peek into their gorgeous and airy living room while working out and well, it sure looked stunning. To sum it up, the star's home is a complete reflection of her personality, easy, breezy, and clutter-free!

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

