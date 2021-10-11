Inside Khushi Kapoor, Anshula, Shanaya's 'sisters only' NYC trip feat all things Friends & many firsts; WATCH

Travelling certainly brings joy to many people and many of our favourite Btown starkids know how to do that in complete style. Giving fans a sneak peek of a 'sisters only' trip, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor went all out and shared a video as she remembered her New York vacay back in April 2021 with Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Featuring all the iconic Friends museum visits, Central Park shenanigans of Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula, the Kapoor girls certainly enjoyed their trip together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula shared a video in which we could see her, Khushi and Shanaya taking over New York in style. From enjoying Pizza in a drive-through to visiting the sets of sitcom Friends, Khushi, Anshula and Shanaya did everything to make it a memorable one for themselves. Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "Throwing it all the way back to April in NYC So many firsts on this trip & so many memories. Cycling in Central Park, watching a movie in a drive through theatre, unexpectedly seeing a peacock dance with all his feathers on display (in a random parking lot because hello this is NY ), hopping on the Roosevelt Island Tram, our first “sisters only” vacation, visiting the Friends museum and walking through recreations of the sets and all things iconically Friends, playing paintball, boating in Central Park , actually stepping foot on Staten Island, had Korean BBQ and tried Korean fried chicken & Soju for the first time… No matter how many times I visit, the city always has so many firsts for me to experience, and so many new memories for me to make. And I always, always leave a piece of me behind. How many more pieces until all of me lives there?!"

Seeing the video, Shanaya and Khushi got nostalgic and wanted to do the trip again. Khushi wrote, "Favourite trip." On the other hand, Shanaya wrote, "need to do this again." The video attracted a lot of love from fans of the starkids.

Meanwhile, Khushi is apparently gearing up for her Bollywood debut in a project backed by Zoya Akhtar. The OTT project will also reportedly mark the debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Lately, Khushi and Agastya have been snapped a couple of times at Zoya Akhtar's office and that has added to the speculation about their debut project.

