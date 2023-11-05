Inside Khushi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Shanaya and more pen sweet notes

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. She will make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. While the diva is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, several heartfelt birthday wishes are pouring in for her from left, right, and center.

On the occasion, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others took to social media to share sweet birthday wishes for her. In addition to this, we got our hands on an inside birthday video. Check it out!

Inside birthday celebrations of Khushi Kapoor

On Sunday, November 5, Khushi Kapoor rings in her 23rd birthday. On this occasion, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared an inside birthday bash video. In the video, the birthday girl can be seen cutting her scrumptious birthday cake while Anshula and her father Boney Kapoor sing a birthday song for her. The video also gives a glimpse of a well-decorated table.

On her birthday, needless to say, the birthday girl looked stunning in a white short dress with open hair.

Take a look:

Heartfelt birthday wishes pour in for Khushi Kapoor

In addition to this, Anshula also posted a candid happy monochromatic picture. In the photo, both sisters look beautiful in ethnic wear. Alongside the photo, she also penned a heart-warming note as she wished her baby sister on her birthday.

Have a look:

To make the day even more special, Sonam Kapoor, being a doting sister, shared a stunning photograph of Khushi. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the youngest baby girl in our clan...love you Sweety @khushi05k”

Have a look:

It goes without saying that Arjun Kapoor is a caring and protective brother. On various occasions, he is seen showering love on his sister. On Khushi’s birthday, Arjun shared a stunning photograph of the two to post a sweet birthday wish.

He captioned the video, “Happy birthday @khushi05k I hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hardwork u have put into ur first film paying dividends…I don’t say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love u even if ur dad s favourite child & he’s always gonna have an extra bias towards u…”

Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a delightful childhood video which is sure to melt your hearts. The video features late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor in the background, while the way Janhvi Kapoor says 'Chachu' is just too adorable.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Anil Kapoor being the coolest uncle shared The Archies poster featuring the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday @khushi05k! This is going to be such an exciting year for you with Archie, and it’s only the beginning.”

Have a look:

Have a look at more birthday wishes posted for Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi Kapoor’s debut project, The Archies will stream on Netflix from December 7.