INSIDE Khushi Kapoor's birthday celebration with Janhvi Kapoor, rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina-PICS

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 5. While pictures from her midnight birthday celebrations went viral, she was also spotted by the paparazzi in the afternoon as she stepped out for lunch with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi’s rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted, and now, inside pictures from the lunch date have surfaced!

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Vedang Raina pose with birthday girl Khushi Kapoor

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his Instagram stories to share pictures, and a video from Khushi Kapoor’s birthday lunch at a popular eatery in Mumbai. In the picture, Khushi is seen standing in the center, while Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar, Orry and Vedang Raina pose next to her. Vedang Raina is Khushi’s The Archies co-star.

Khushi looked absolutely stunning in a flowy, white mini dress, while Janhvi looked mesmerizing in a cute red dress. Shikhar Pahariya, who posed next to Janhvi, is seen wearing a brown shirt with denim jeans. Meanwhile, Vedang looks dapper in a white tee paired with blue denims.

Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, Orry also shared a video in which Khushi is seen cutting a chocolate cake, while Janhvi, Shikhar and Vedang clapped and sang the birthday song for her. Janhvi can also be seen happily recording while Khushi cuts the cake. Check it out below!

Khushi Kapoor’s acting debut

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. The musical drama, based on Archie Comics, is set in the 1960s.

While Suhana Khan portrays Veronica Lodge in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews. Meanwhile, other cast members include Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal as Ethel Muggs.

So far, two songs from the Archies, namely Sunoh, and Va Va Voom have been released by the makers. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's social media PDA is too cute to handle; here's proof