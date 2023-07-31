Inside Kiara Advani's birthday celebration with Sidharth Malhotra ft. fairytale-like decor, three-tier cake

Kiara Advani, the gorgeous leading lady of Bollywood, is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The talented actress recently left the fans impressed by showcasing her acting prowess in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also set the runway on fire when she mesmerized everyone in her Falguni and Shane Peacock sparkly pink outfit last week in Delhi. Post that, Kiara took a well-deserved vacation to celebrate her birthday with her loved ones. Now, an inside picture from the celebrations has surfaced.

Inside picture from Kiara Advani’s 31st birthday

Kiara Advani is enjoying her 31st birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra and her loved ones. One of Kiara’s friends took to Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl from her party. The party place was decorated with candles and colorful balloons with the text ‘We love you’ written on them. In the photo, Kiara was standing in front of a dining table, dressed in a nightshirt with stripes, paired with open hair and no-makeup look. Kiara can be seen with a knife in her hand and her eyes closed as she makes a birthday wish right before cutting the cake.

Kiara’s birthday cake looked absolutely delicious and personified her shopaholic traits. In the three tier cake, the bottom showed the windows of a luxury brand store, the middle tier was the outside of a shopping store with ‘Born to shop’ written above the door, and the top tier was a shopping bag. On the cake, it was written ‘Happy Birthday Ki’. She was surrounded by a few of her close friends and it seemed like husband Sidharth’s reflection in the mirror behind her.

Kiara Advani’s birthday vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

The popular couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where they were seemingly jetting off for a holiday to celebrate Kiara’s special day. They made a stylish appearance on the morning of July 28 and posed happily for the cameras. Later, Kiara had shared an adorable selfie of the two of them from inside the airport and had captioned it, “Time to (airplane emoji).”

After returning from her vacation, Kiara will resume work on her film Game Changer in which she is starring opposite Ram Charan. Reportedly, her first look from the film will be released today.

