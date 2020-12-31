Inside Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor’s fun dinner with Manish Malhotra; PHOTOS

Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor also attended the New Year dinner party hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra

2020 is finally going to end and people have already started their celebrations. Bollywood celebrities have already jetted off to exotic destinations to bring in the New Year and have been sharing pictures. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also hosted a New Year dinner party at his home in Mumbai. The dinner was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. They have been sharing pictures on their Instagram handle.

Manish Malhotra also shared the epic selfie on his Instagram. Janhvi was seen arriving in an off white sweater top with blue denim jeans for the party. She kept her look subtle, while Khushi looked beautiful in a light pink coloured short dress. The Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan donned a checked t-shirt with blue jeans for the party. Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a mustard coloured dress and was looking very pretty. Nushrratt opted to wear a textured one-shoulder ensemble for the night. Vaani wore a green outfit paired with black boots.

Manish Malhotra also shared a small video on his social handle sharing a glimpse of his party. The decoration looked beautiful. From the pictures, it looked that the actors had a gala time and enjoyed it very much. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at the airport as they left for Rajasthan to celebrate the new year. Ranbir Kapoor and family along with Alia Bhatt and her family are having a great time at Ranthambore.

Credits :Manish Malhotra Instagram

