Inside Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash: Ananya Panday spends time with Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal is all smiles
On Wednesday night, actress Kriti Sanon was seen hosting a lavish Diwali party for her close friends from the industry.
Diwali is here and so are Bollywood parties! On Wednesday night post a grand trailer launch event of Bhediya, actress Kriti Sanon was seen hosting a lavish Diwali party for her close friends from the industry. She was seen making heads turn in a dark green velvet embroidered ethnic outfit while her sister Nupur Sanon rocked a hot pink sharara dress. The Sanon sisters were seen addressing the media that was stationed outside their house.
Celeb galore
Celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others were seen attending Kriti's party. Even her Adipurush director Om Raut and co-star Sunny Singh were also present at her party.
Here's taking a look at the fun inside pictures:
Interestingly, Ananya and Aditya were caught spending time with each other at the party. It was Neha who accidentally shared a selfie and the rumoured lovebirds were captured in the backdrop. Neha took to her Instagram story and shared a happy picture with Kriti and Angad Bedi. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Only love and more love coming your way our @kritisanon." While they flashed their charming smiles in the foreground, Ananya and Aditya's chatty session grabbed our attention in the background. Neha also shared pictures with her good friends, Soha and Sophie Choudry. Have a look:
On the other hand, Ananya, who dazzled in a shimmery lehenga, posted a picture with Neha on her story. Along with the picture, she wrote, "My @nehadhupia."
Writer Kanika Dhillon gave a glimpse of their good times at the party with Vicky Kaushal, Kriti, Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Amar Kaushik. She took to her story and wrote, "@kritisanon what a rocking party." She also posted a cool selfie with Kriti and wrote, "With the stunning hostess...with the mostest."
Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy promoting her film Double XL, was seen having a great time with Adipurush director Om Raut and Sunny Singh. While Sophie gave a sneak peek into the lit up venue as she shared a picture with Kriti. She wrote, "Hostess with the mostest...such a beautiful night Krits." Have a look:
