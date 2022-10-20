Inside Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash: Ananya Panday spends time with Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal is all smiles

Diwali is here and so are Bollywood parties! On Wednesday night post a grand trailer launch event of Bhediya, actress Kriti Sanon was seen hosting a lavish Diwali party for her close friends from the industry. She was seen making heads turn in a dark green velvet embroidered ethnic outfit while her sister Nupur Sanon rocked a hot pink sharara dress. The Sanon sisters were seen addressing the media that was stationed outside their house.

Celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and others were seen attending Kriti's party. Even her Adipurush director Om Raut and co-star Sunny Singh were also present at her party.

Here's taking a look at the fun inside pictures:

Interestingly, Ananya and Aditya were caught spending time with each other at the party. It was Neha who accidentally shared a selfie and the rumoured lovebirds were captured in the backdrop. Neha took to her Instagram story and shared a happy picture with Kriti and Angad Bedi. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Only love and more love coming your way our @kritisanon." While they flashed their charming smiles in the foreground, Ananya and Aditya's chatty session grabbed our attention in the background. Neha also shared pictures with her good friends, Soha and Sophie Choudry. Have a look:

