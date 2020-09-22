  1. Home
Inside Kriti Sanon's 'much needed' goofy time with her sister Nupur Sanon during vacation

Kriti Sanon has been spending time on a family vacation and had dropped a sneak peek of her humble abode for the visit. Now, Nupur Sanon has shared several cute selfies with sister Kriti and called her 'best person in the world.'
25605 reads Mumbai
Inside Kriti Sanon's 'much needed' goofy time with her sister Nupur Sanon during vacation
Actress Kriti Sanon had jetted off for a 'much needed' family vacay a few days ago. She had even shared a glimpse of her place of stay on social media and teased her fans about the same. Now, the actress also indulged in adorable banter with her sister Nupur Sanon when they clicked selfies together. Kriti and Nupur have been spending time together during their vacay with family and the latter dropped cute selfies on social media to share a glimpse of their fun with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared a set of goofy selfies with sister Kriti. In the photos, the Panipat star could be seen striking cute and funny poses while Nupur clicked the selfies. From poking fun at each other to adorably sharing the frame for cute 'sisters selfies,' Kriti and Nupur ensured that they made the most of their getaway with the family. Nupur even called Kriti the 'best person in the world' in her caption. 

Nupur took to her Instagram handle and dropped the selfies with Kriti. In the photos, Kriti is seen sporting a casual look in a white tank top with a matching hairband while Nupur is seen flaunting a grey top. Nupur shared the photos and wrote, "LOML #bestpersonintheworld #FamTime #muchneeded." 

Take a look at Kriti and Nupur's photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LOML #bestpersonintheworld #FamTime #muchneeded

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

Meanwhile, off late, Kriti has been penning her thoughts on social media via her poems. The actress has been staying away from social media amid the negativity and only shares her written thoughts via her poems on the same. On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Panipat with Arjun Kapoor. Now, she will be seen in Mimi where she has taken on the role of a surrogate mother. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. 

Credits :Instagram

