Inside Kunal Rawal - Arpita Mehta’s wedding: Malaika Arora raises glam quotient, floral decor and more

Designers Kunal Rawal and his fiancée Arpita Mehta will exchange wedding vows in Mumbai today. On Saturday, the couple held their Mehendi before the wedding. In contrast to the cocktail reception, the Mehendi ceremony was a small gathering. Their Mehendi ceremony was attended by one of Bollywood’s favourite couples, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The pictures from the designer’s Mehendi ceremony are now going viral. Antara Motiwala Marwah, Anil Kapoor’s niece, shared a few pictures of the groom’s side on her social media handle. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as ever in yellow ethnic wear and his ladylove Malaika turned up the glam quotient.

In the latest photo shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram story, Malaika and Antara Motiwala Marwah were twinning in the same golden-coloured outfits. They both looked stunning and carried their sarees with ease.

“With the firecracker @malaikaaroraofficial,” wrote Antara Mlotiwala Marwah on her Instagram story. This story was reshared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram handle, along with a heart emoji.

Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since 2016.

Work Front of Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan, founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. As an actress, Arora has starred in main roles in films Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008). She performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010).

Malaika appeared on the television show Nach Baliye as one of the three judges. The show was aired on STAR One in mid-2005. She continued as a judge in Nach Baliye 2 which started airing in the last quarter of 2006. She appeared on the show Zara Nachke Dikha as a judge on STAR One. She was a judge on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2010.

Malaika is on the judges' panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019 and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

