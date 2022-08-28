INSIDE Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding ceremony: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika, Rhea and others enjoy the event

Bollywood's social calendar on August 28 was red-lettered with designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. A grand pre-wedding bash on Friday preceded the wedding ceremony itself which was held on Sunday as the duo hosted a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues from the film industry on Friday. The wedding is surely a star-studded event as some popular celebs are marking their gracious presence on Kunal and Arpita's big day. Ahead of their D-day, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Anshula Kapoor were spotted making a grand appearance at the venue.

Now, that the couple is married, we bring you some inside pictures from the wedding. To note, a mehendi ceremony was also organised before the D-Day. Arpita and Kunal twinned in ivory and gold colours for their D-day and looked so good together. They can be seen smiling in the inside photo from the ceremony. In other pictures, we can see several guest celeb pics including, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Have a look at the pictures:

On August 26, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in the town. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party. Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others had attended the bash and dazzled the event with their glittery attires.

Kunal and Arpita dated for almost 10 years and finally decided to take the plunge. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. Kunal has completed 15 years in the fashion industry and celebrated the occasion with a grand show at the FDCI India Couture Week. His close friend Arjun Kapoor turned the showstopper for the fashion show. Speaking about Arpita, her designs are usually flaunted by the divas such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, to name a few.