INSIDE Madhu Mantena-Ira’s starry reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba, Aamir Khan, Sara enjoy happy moments-WATCH

A few days ago, producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with Ira Trivedi in the presence of their families and close friends. Ira shared a video from their video ceremony, and it featured Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun. While their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s reception was a lavish event with the who’s who of Bollywood present. Now, Ira has also shared a video from the star-studded wedding reception, and it shows some perfect, happy, candid moments featuring Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azaad, Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sonakhi Sinha, and others.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception video

The video shows Ira Trivedi looking pretty in an ivory lehenga, while Madhu Mantena wore a deep blue ethnic ensemble. The couple is then seen posing with Sonali Bendre on stage, who looks gorgeous in a mustard yellow kurta set. Post that, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are seen entering the venue hand-in-hand for Madhu and Ira’s wedding reception. Rajkummar Rao is seen hugging Madhu Mantena, while Sonakshi Sinha hugs the beautiful bride Ira. The video also shows glimpses of Fardeen Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at the reception. Aamir Khan can be seen wrapping Madhu Mantena in a tight hug.

Meanwhile, the video also shows Sara Ali Khan, Aanand L Rai posing with Madhu Mantena and Ira on the stage. Kartik also looked dapper as he posed with the couple. Rakesh Roshan is seen greeting Madhu Mantena, while Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were also seen around them. Towards the end of the video, we see some candid moments of the guests, one of which shows Saba Azad hugging Sonali Bendre. The video is just full of warmth, love and happy moments. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Madhu Mantena shared pictures from his wedding with Ira, and wrote, “I’M Complete now …. I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…”

