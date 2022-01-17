INSIDE Mahikaa Rampal's birthday: Arjun Rampal's daughter celebrates with family, cake, gifts and more

What do you mean by a ‘birthday well spent’? Well, for different people it might hold a different meaning. However, a birthday spent with our loved ones is usually the answer most people come up with. Good people and a yummy cake, what else do you need? It seems like Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Mahikaa Rajpal had quite a gala time on her birthday. The star kid turned twenty today and celebrated her special day with her sweet family, lots of gifts, yummy food, and of course, numerous gorgeous cakes. Arjun’s ladylove, Gabriella Demetriades went all out on her stepdaughter’s birthday and posted multiple stories to give us a glimpse of her birthday.

In the stories, Gabriella kickstarted Mahikaa’s birthday by putting up a cute compilation of Mahikaa and the whole family’s videos and pictures to wish. Later, Gabriella was seen cooking some delectable cuisines for the birthday special. In one of the stories, we could see Mahikaa sitting with her cute little brother Arik unwrapping her birthday gifts. Well, can a birthday be any more perfect? Finally, birthday pics cannot be complete without a shot of the yummy cakes and Mahikaa had not one but three beautiful birthday cakes. 20th spent right, Mahikaa!

Check Gabriella's stories HERE:

Meanwhile, father Arjun Rampal showered his little daughter with a lot of love as well. He uploaded a sweet birthday video and penned down a heartfelt note. He wrote, “And just like that she’s 20. My little princess, you will and shall always be just that to me. You have grown up so beautifully and now with this new decade, that you step into only abundance of joy and happiness awaits you. Love you to smithereens my Mahu jaan. The force is with you. Thank you for just being you. Happy 20th.”

