INSIDE Manish Malhotra’s get-together with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday & others; PICS

Be it weekdays or weekends, Our Bollywood stars sure do know how to seize their day. Speaking of which Manish Malhotra, who is known for regularly hosting get-togethers, organised a star-studded dinner on Thursday night. The ace fashion designer had a full house with a number of divas and handsome actors in attendance like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

Amidst the glitz and glam, what caught our eyes were the glimpses from the party. Like always, Manish Malhotra made sure to treat his fans with the pictures from the fun evening. In one of the pictures, Manish posed with the Gehraiyaan squad, i.e. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa. While in the other photograph, he posed with Sara Ali Khan, who was seen dressed in black attire. The well-known fashion designer even got a picture clicked with his favourite Janhvi Kapoor. Even Ananya Panday along with Ishaan Khatter posed for the camera. In no time, the ‘83’ actress Deepika re-shared the picture and added an Instagram sticker of World’s Best Host. Well, Manish Malhotra's love for hosting grand and elaborate dinner parties like these requires no description.

Check out the pictures here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is set to appear in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. While Sara Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has Mili and Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

