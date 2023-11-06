Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash ft. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya and more

As the festival season takes center stage, the Diwali celebrations have kicked off in the film industry with fervor. Designer Manish Malhotra set the scene ablaze last night with a star-studded bash in the city, drawing the presence of many Bollywood celebrities. Superstar Salman Khan, the timeless Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and many others immersed themselves in the joyous festivities. Inside pictures from the celebration have now emerged, capturing those magical moments.

Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and more enjoy Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Many guests who attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party on November 5 in Mumbai shared glimpses featuring Bollywood stars. In a selfie that was shared, Salman Khan, dressed in casuals, can be seen posing with his Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Madhuri Dixit who looked gorgeous in a black saree. Accompanying them was Madhuri’s husband Shriram Nene, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, and Pooja Hegde.

Another group photo shared by Radhika Merchant featured Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi was dressed in a gold lehenga while Shikhar opted for a blue kurta pyjama.

Sara Ali Khan chose to wear pink for the occasion and posed for a stunning picture with Ananya Panday who shined in a yellow lehenga. The duo, who are clearly close friends, are soon set to appear in Koffee with Karan 8 together.

Huma Qureshi also shared a selfie with Varun Dhawan, who donned a white indowestern fit.

