Inside Manushi Chillar’s home sweet home that is simple yet stylish just like the model turned actress

A home is a place where you unwind yourself and it should be able to bring a smile to your face. A place that is your comfort zone and which helps to de-stress you. In fact, they say that your home depicts your personality to a very large extent. We give you a house tour of most of the Bollywood celebs every week and today we decided to take you inside Manushi Chillar’s home. The model turned actress is gorgeous herself and her house is just as pretty as she is. Manushi is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical drama Prithviraj. Let us take you inside Manushi Chillar’s home sweet home.

Stylish balcony

We will begin with one of the most stylish areas of her house, which is the balcony. It is one of the most good looking places in her house. It seems like Manushi is a nature lover hence she has brought a part of nature into her house. Her balcony is filled with beautiful looking plants and is perfectly lit. The view from the balcony too is to die for. The balcony is covered with glass partitions making it look even more stylish.

Seating area on looking balcony

Manushi has a special area in her house that has jute chairs and it is placed in such a way that it faces the balcony. It is the perfect place to enjoy the sunlight and the cool breeze. You can enjoy the view from the balcony seating on this chair.

Living room

The living room consists of a couch that looks so stylish. The colour of the couch has a brown and black texture and looks quite good. It has a French window right in front. Beside the couch is a wall that has a painting. Behind the couch is a wall that has an antique looking wall clock.

Gym room

Not everyone has a gym room in their house itself, Manushi’s gym room is stylish and is surrounded by French windows on all sides. You would feel quite open when you enter to work out in the room. The walls are plain white in colour and looks great.

