Inside Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash: Viv Richards, Neena Gupta give speeches; Couple cuts cake

Ace designer and actress Masaba Gupta and her longtime beau Satyadeep Misra recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple's close wedding was attended by their family members. Post tying the knot, the newlyweds hosted a party for their friends in the industry. Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan and others were seen attending the party and to congratulate Masaba and Satyadeep. Masaba's father Vivian Richards was also a part of the celebration. A video from the party has been shared on social media by Masaba's close friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra.

The video features scrumptious cakes made by Pooja. She made a three-tier white cake decorated with flowers and a chocolate cake that had 'congratulations' written on it. She also shared the BTS of making the cake in the video. In the video, Neena Gupta and Viv Richards are seen giving speeches while standing next to the newlyweds. Masaba and Satyadeep look happily married as they are seen enjoying the party to the fullest.

Pooja shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "It’s always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations @masabagupta and @instasattu - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys." Have a look: