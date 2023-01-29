Inside Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash: Viv Richards, Neena Gupta give speeches; Couple cuts cake
A video from Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding party has been shared on social media by their close friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra.
Ace designer and actress Masaba Gupta and her longtime beau Satyadeep Misra recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple's close wedding was attended by their family members. Post tying the knot, the newlyweds hosted a party for their friends in the industry. Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan and others were seen attending the party and to congratulate Masaba and Satyadeep. Masaba's father Vivian Richards was also a part of the celebration. A video from the party has been shared on social media by Masaba's close friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra.
A peek into Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding party
The video features scrumptious cakes made by Pooja. She made a three-tier white cake decorated with flowers and a chocolate cake that had 'congratulations' written on it. She also shared the BTS of making the cake in the video. In the video, Neena Gupta and Viv Richards are seen giving speeches while standing next to the newlyweds. Masaba and Satyadeep look happily married as they are seen enjoying the party to the fullest.
Pooja shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "It’s always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations @masabagupta and @instasattu - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys." Have a look:
After she shared the video, Soni Razdan commented, "Yummy cake." Fans were seen dropping red heart emojis.
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce their wedding
On January 27, the couple surprised everyone by announcing their wedding. Along with a heartwarming joint statement, they shared dreamy pictures from their low-key ceremony. Their post read, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!"
She also posted a family picture that featured Satyadeep's mom, sister and her father Viv, mom Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."
