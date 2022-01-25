Inside Mira Rajput's camera roll: 1st selfie with Shahid Kapoor at new home, Maldives trip, Zain-Misha's pics

Tuesday came with a throwback bonanza for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fans as the star wife went down memory lane and dropped unseen photos from her life. Not just this, Mira shared many sweet memories featuring her kids Misha and Zain, Shahid Kapoor, her own sisters and much more in a series of unseen photos on her camera roll. The star wife often treats fans with sweet glimpses from her life with Shahid. However, never before has she shared so many adorable and unseen photos that will win over the internet.

From the first selfie she and Shahid clicked at their under construction apartment to their first trip amid the pandemic, Mira shared several photos that gave fans a glimpse of all the important people in her life. She even dropped photos from her Maldives trip with Shahid, Misha and Zain. In one of the photos, Mira is seen laying on a net with Shahid while soaking in the sun. In another, she is seen posing at the beach during sunset. She is also seen working out on her holiday. In a few photos, Mira also shared Misha and Zain's homework and drawings.

In certain photos, the star wife also took fans through her self care routine and her zoom call looks. Mira even shared certain bloopers while getting clicked and well, certain left fans feeling relatable.

Mira even shared an incident where she was swimming in the sea during their Goa trip and Shahid seemed to be 'freaking out.'

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Mira has shared a glimpse into her life with Shahid, Misha and Zain. Previously too, many times, Mira has left fans gushing over her, Shahid and their kids in photos. Recently, her kissing selfie with Shahid went viral on social media.

