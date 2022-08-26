Inside Misha Kapoor's birthday: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor twin in black; Yash, Roohi & other star kids attend

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor has turned 6 years old today. Misha is definitely one of the most adorable star kids in Bollywood. Each time the little munchkin is snapped by the shutterbugs, it instantly goes viral on social media. Now, on Friday, the parents hosted an adorable birthday party for their daughter Misha in Mumbai. The guest list had many star kids including Neelima Azim, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi, and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others.

Ishaan Khatter came perfectly dressed for his niece's birthday party as he sported a pink T-shirt. Dressed like a cute little doll, Misha was seen in a pink floral frock. Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem also attended her granddaughter's birthday bash in Mumbai. Pankaj Kapoor arrived at Misha's birthday party with his wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapoor. Misha's birthday party was also attended by Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash, who arrived with their nannies and Pragya Kapoor also graced Misha's party with her children. Meanwhile, the parents- Shahid and Mira twinned in black outfits as they were clicked at their daughter's birthday party.

Earlier, Mira Kapoor also shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle as she flaunted her baby bump in a throwback photo to mark her daughter's 6th birthday. Sharing the post, Mira captioned the post, "6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever (sparkles and red heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, recently, Shahid and Mira were on a long Europe vacation with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. They also celebrated their wedding anniversary there.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They welcomed Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

