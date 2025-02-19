INSIDE Mrs Success Bash: Sanya Malhotra happily cuts cake; Wamiqa Gabbi calls her ‘mesmerizing’

Mrs., headlined by Sanya Malhotra, has grabbed a lot of attention for its take on marriage and patriarchy. A success bash for the OTT movie was recently organized in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast and crew as well as their industry friends and colleagues. Wamiqa Gabbi dropped an inside glimpse from the event in which Sanya was seen happily cutting a cake. She also called the latter ‘mesmerizing.’

Wamiqa Gabbi shared an inside video from the success bash of Mrs. that was held on February 18, 2025. The video showed Sanya Malhotra standing in the center with her team surrounding her. The actress cut a cake and fed it to them with a smile.

Wamiqa captioned it, “Celebrating Mrs. (white heart emoji). Mesmerizing @sanyamalhotra_ Pyaari @aratikadav @bawejastudios.”

Wamiqa Gabbi’s story from Mrs. success party:

Mrs. revolves around Sanya Malhotra’s character Richa, a trained dancer who struggles in her role as a housewife after her marriage. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. The cast includes Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya. Directed by Arati Kadav, the movie is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios. Mrs. was released on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025.

Earlier, Sanya Malhotra penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on Instagram and thanked the viewers for their love. She said, “To all the Betis and to all the Betas, thank you from the bottom of my heart for embracing #Mrs with so much love and warmth. Your support, your voices and your belief in stories like this make all the difference. This film is for every woman finding her strength and for everyone who stands beside her. Grateful beyond words!”

Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. It will mark her first collaboration with Rajkummar Rao. The official teaser has been unveiled, and it offered a peek into the time loop-themed romantic comedy. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2025.