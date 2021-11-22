INSIDE Navya Nanda's sweet birthday wish for brother Agastya Nanda: 21 years of you...

It is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s 21st birthday and his sister Navya Nanda Naveli went down the memory lane to wish him through Instagram. Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda are one of the most famous Bollywood sibling-duo. Navya Nanda is always at the forefront when it comes to showing the Bachchan family’s strong familial bond and shares a lot of captures with her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. What’s more, even Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram to wish her boy on his birthday.

To mark her brother’s special day, Navya shared a nostalgic childhood picture of herself with Agastya. In the picture, baby Agastya and Navya can be seen posing adorably in front of a Christmas tree. The picture depicts their innocence and happiness. Navya fondly captioned the picture, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :).” Moreover, she even gave another priceless glimpse of their childhood on her Instagram stories. Even momager Shweta Bachchan went all out on Instagram to wish her son and shared a collection of pictures with him. The pictures show the journey of the duo growing up. While the first pic was of an infant Agastya and a young mommy, the last one was of him growing up into a handsome man along with his elegant mom. Her caption was simple yet sweet and read, “Happy 21 son”

Take a look:

Though Navya Nanda isn’t present on the filmy scene, she often makes the headlines with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and is very much a part of the glam world.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda’s Thursday evening is all about stars, smileys, & painted faces; PIC Inside