Inside Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor's fun lunch date with friends; See PIC and VIDEO

Among the popular star kids, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor are best friends. They often share photos and videos of their shenanigans together on social media and leave netizens in awe of their bond. Speaking of this, Thursday seems to have been a busy day for these two star kids as they stepped out in the city for a lunch date with friends. Well, photos and videos soon began doing rounds on the internet.

Shanaya and Navya's friend, Alaviaa Jaaferi took to her Instagram stories and shared an inside video in which she along with her besties could be seen chatting away. Shanaya is seen clad in a white striped shirt with her hair left open. On the other hand, Navya is seen clad in a white tee with a print over it and her hair was left loose too. The two star kids seemed to be in a fun mood and the video showcased their shenanigans together at a lunch with their friends.

Shanaya's friend Zaara also shared a photo of the star kid posing casually for her. In the photo, Shanaya managed to nail her chic look.

Meanwhile, often when Navya and Shanaya share posts on social media, their banter in the comments is what catches the attention of netizens. The two have been close friends for a long time and Ananya Panday and are also a part of their group. Recently, when Shanaya shared a workout video on her Instagram handle, Navya called her 'new heavyweight champion.'

Shanaya, who is Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, is gearing up for her debut in a Dharma Productions film. The star kid had made her Instagram account public this year just before announcing her debut with 's production house. Shanaya was also seen in a web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives with her mom and dad.

