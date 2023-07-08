INSIDE Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration in Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor-VIDEO

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, and to make her day even more special, her son Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Italy to surprise her. Ahead of her birthday, Ranbir was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, and he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it will ruin her surprise. Looks like he reached Italy on time to surprise Neetu Kapoor. A few hours ago, Neetu Kapoor posted a lovely picture with Ranbir, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni, as they celebrated Neetu Kapoor's birthday together in Italy. Now, we have also come across another video from the birthday celebration!

Inside video from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration

A video shared by Bharat Sahni on Instagram shows Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Samara and others enjoying a family dinner in Italy. The video shows a delicious-looking cake with three candles being placed in front of Neetu Kapoor, while Ranbir is seen seated next to her. Neetu Kapoor makes a wish before cutting the birthday cake. Ranbir is seen clicking his mom's pictures, while she happily cuts the birthday cake, and the joy on her face is unmissable! The video then gives a glimpse of the beautiful view from the restaurant. We also see Samara Sahni seated on the other side, looking at her grandmother Neetu Kapoor cutting the cake. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared the picture from her birthday celebration, and wrote, "Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Alia Bhatt commented, "Love youuuuuuuuuu," while Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday have a wonderful day ! Loads of love ."

Alia Bhatt also penned a lovely wish for her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia took to her Instagram story to share a gorgeous picture of Neetu Kapoor and wrote, "happy birthday queen. you make everything wonderful!!! love you of so much!" along with a yellow heart emoji.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor jets off to surprise mom Neetu Kapoor ahead of her birthday; Has THIS request for paps