INSIDE Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr’s unicorn themed birthday bash with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya; PICS

When Bollywood kids celebrate their birthdays, you can accept a lot of glam and star-studded birthday. On Thursday Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated their little girl Mehr’s birthday in great fervour. A bunch of celebrities were a part of the celebration, including Soha Ali Khan and her cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress also posted a few clicks from the birthday bash, giving us a glimpse. The kids looked adorable and the parents looked quite dapper and beautiful.

Just a day after the party, Soha uploaded some memories of Mehr’s birthday bash. Along with the pictures, Soha wrote an appreciative caption, “Happy birthday Mehr and well done @nehadhupia and @angadbedi on three years of parenting and a smashing party to celebrate your little rainbow of joy.” The pictures had a lineup of notable names from the industry like fashion designer Simone, Soha herself, Neha and Angad, and some more friends. In the last few captures, the tiny tots Inaaya and Mehr could be seen having fun on a horse swing and posing with a giant unicorn.

Check the post here:

The proud parents Neha and Angad took to their Instagrams to wish their baby. The couple posted beautiful pictures and reels with heartfelt captions on their respective Instagrams. While Neha captioned a beautiful picture, “Our baby girl you taught us what love is happy birthday our little unicorn mama has fallen short of words”; Angad shared a cute reel with an even sweeter message. He wrote, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world.”

Angad and Neha welcomed Neha into their lives in 2018, just a few months after their marriage. The two gave birth to their second child, a baby boy this year in October.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi wish their little angel Mehr on her birthday in the most adorable way