INSIDE Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s son Guriq’s fun-filled superhero-themed birthday bash-PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq turned 2 yesterday and wishes for the little munchkin poured in on social media. Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and many others wished Guriq. Meanwhile, Neha and Angad hosted a fun-filled birthday bash for their son and invited Guriq's friends. It was a superhero-themed birthday bash, and now pictures from the party have surfaced on social media.

INSIDE Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s son Guriq’s birthday bash

For the bash, Guriq was dressed as Batman and was seen in an all-black outfit. His sister Mehr also matched with him and donned Batwoman's outfit. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was seen wearing a blue Superman t-shirt with a matching cap, while Neha Dhupia also dressed as a superhero, and was seen wearing a blue cape over her outfit. One of the pictures shows Neha, and Angad holding Mehr and Guriq in their arms as they look at the multi-tiered cake. The cake had a Hulk fist at the top, with Captain America and Batman-themed layers below. Another picture showed Angad and Mehr cutting the cake. Another picture gives a glimpse of the beautiful Marvel-themed decor at the birthday bash.

Cutouts of superheroes such as Batman, Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, and others were placed in front of a number of golden, red, and blue balloons. Soha Ali Khan also shared an adorable picture of Guriq from the bash, in which he is seen posing as Batman in front of a huge neon '2' numerical sign. Check out inside pictures from Guriq's birthday party.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Neha Dhupia shared an adorable video with her son Guriq to wish him on his 2nd birthday. She wrote, "Our baby boy just turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control! (red-heart emojis) Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled – (infinity emoji) … god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi."

