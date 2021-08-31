Inside Neha Dhupia’s ‘khufiya’ baby shower: Mommy to be looks radiant in purple; Soha Ali Khan attends

Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia enjoyed a stunning baby shower party which was secretly planned by hubby Angad Bedi on Tuesday, August 31. Hosted at her home, the ‘khufiya’ plan saw many guests arriving to celebrate the happy occasion including Soha Ali Khan. Neha Dhupia, took to Instagram to give fans an exclusive glimpse of her happy day. Looking radiant in a purple outfit, the party was filled with smiles, cute cakes and yummy meals. In one photo, while Neha poses with her girl gang, another sees her all set to cut a customised cake featuring adorable baby shoes design.

While sharing the photograph, Neha said, “I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Guard… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena…here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always.” Donning floral tiara and a ‘mommy to be’ sash, the Devi star was all smiles as the camera captured her.

Take a look:

Neha and Angad often openly profess their love for each other on social media and after receiving the sweet surprise, the former did not fail to appreciate her husband. Sharing another adorable post from the celebration, Neha thanked him for the ‘the sweetest surprise’. She said, “The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff!” ‘Baby daddy’ Angad was also showered with sweet kisses. Check out more photos below:

In addition to this, Soha Ali Khan, also took to social media to congratulate Neha Dhupia. While sharing photos from the occasion, Soha articulated, “Showering you with love and happiness @nehadhupia as you begin the final lap!! And let’s not forget to applaud @angadbedi who’s enthusiasm is beyond description.”

Dhupia, 41, and Bedi, 38, got married in a secret ceremony back in May 2018. Same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. Now, the elite couple are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

