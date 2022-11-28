INSIDE Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr’s carnival-themed birthday bash feat Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and more- PICS
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a carnival-themed birthday party for their daughter Mehr, and it was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh and others.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two lovely kids- Mehr and Guriq. Last week, Mehr celebrated her 4th birthday, and both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the loveliest posts on Instagram wishing their princess Mehr. They also hosted a grand carnival-themed birthday party for their daughter that was attended by Mehr’s friends and their parents. Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh, and others were also seen at Mehr’s birthday party. Now, Neha Dhupia has finally shared pictures and videos from the bash, and looks like they all had a great time.
Neha Dhupia shares pictures from daughter Mehr’s birthday party
The pictures and video shared by Neha Dhupia give a sneak peek inside the carnival-themed party that had everything right from puppet shows to jumping bounce house for kids to play in, and fun games like ring toss. The pictures show circus-themed red and white décor, and Mehr’s tiered birthday cake was also designed with the carnival theme. One of the pictures shows Mehr hugging her friend Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, while another picture shows Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia’s excited expressions as they played ring toss.
Meanwhile, the video showed Mehr getting a watercolor tattoo painted on her arm. It also gives a glimpse of the guests at the birthday party, which included Riteish Deshmukh. In her caption, Neha Dhupia thanked the décor and planning team, and all of those who attended the bash. She wrote, “we had a birthday party for our baby girl who turned 4 last week and with circus as it’s theme and true to what it stands for there was a carnival , cake , children and chaos … all of this in a bubble of love ,good vibes and great energy.” Check out the posts below.
Soha Ali Khan reacts to photos from Mehr’s birthday bash
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram story which shows Soha hugging Neha, and Inaaya hugging Mehr. She wrote, “May we always continue to hug like children when we meet!!” In her next story, she shared a picture of her and Neha during a game of ring toss, and she wrote, “And may I continue to kick your a** at ring toss!!”
Neha Dhupia’s birthday post for Mehr
Meanwhile, last week on Mehr’s birthday, Neha Dhupia shared a video of her and Mehr dancing at the beach. Wishing her daughter, she wrote, “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way , live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives … we love you to the moon and back and more our Mehrunissa Elsa Sophia #happybirthday our baby girl.”
