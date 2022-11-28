INSIDE Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr’s carnival-themed birthday bash feat Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and more- PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are proud parents to two lovely kids- Mehr and Guriq. Last week, Mehr celebrated her 4 th birthday, and both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the loveliest posts on Instagram wishing their princess Mehr. They also hosted a grand carnival-themed birthday party for their daughter that was attended by Mehr’s friends and their parents. Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh , and others were also seen at Mehr’s birthday party. Now, Neha Dhupia has finally shared pictures and videos from the bash, and looks like they all had a great time.

The pictures and video shared by Neha Dhupia give a sneak peek inside the carnival-themed party that had everything right from puppet shows to jumping bounce house for kids to play in, and fun games like ring toss. The pictures show circus-themed red and white décor, and Mehr’s tiered birthday cake was also designed with the carnival theme. One of the pictures shows Mehr hugging her friend Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, while another picture shows Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia’s excited expressions as they played ring toss.

Meanwhile, the video showed Mehr getting a watercolor tattoo painted on her arm. It also gives a glimpse of the guests at the birthday party, which included Riteish Deshmukh. In her caption, Neha Dhupia thanked the décor and planning team, and all of those who attended the bash. She wrote, “we had a birthday party for our baby girl who turned 4 last week and with circus as it’s theme and true to what it stands for there was a carnival , cake , children and chaos … all of this in a bubble of love ,good vibes and great energy.” Check out the posts below.