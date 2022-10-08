INSIDE Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq’s 1st birthday: Soha Ali Khan gifts him a ‘fancy’ toy car; PIC
Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq celebrated his 1st birthday recently, and Soha Ali Khan gifted him a fancy toy car!
Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to two kids- daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh. A few days ago, Neha Dhupia shared pictures on Instagram as she and Angad celebrated their son Guriq’s first birthday in Amritsar at the Golden Temple. Now, Neha has also shared a glimpse of Guriq’s birthday party, giving fans a sneak peek of the birthday décor and the cake. Apart from this, she also revealed what Soha Ali Khan gifted Guriq!
Neha Dhupia thanks Soha Ali Khan for gifting Guriq his ‘first fancy car’
Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan share a great bond, and their kids are also good friends with each other. On Guriq’s birthday, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu gifted Guriq a huge toy car. One of the pictures shared by Neha on her Instagram stories showed Guriq getting inside a blue toy car that Soha Ali Khan gifted him. In her caption, Neha thanked Soha and joked that she hopes this tradition of gifting cars continues even when Guriq is older.
Neha wrote, “Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi... we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!" along with laughing emojis. Take a look at the picture below.
Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq’s 1st birthday celebration
Apart from this, Neha Dhupia also gave fans a glimpse of Guriq's birthday bash. A picture shared by Neha shows the birthday decor with blue and white balloons. Behind is a banner that reads "Guriq turns one." She thanked the decor company and wrote, "Thank you for the sweetest surprise... this kind love is true blue." The next story gives a glimpse of Guriq's birthday cake, which once again, was blue. It had a lion figurine on top along with a few clouds. "Coming home to the sweetest surprise," wrote Neha. Check out the pictures below.
Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Good Morning, which released in September as a part of Amazon MiniTV’s ‘Mini Movie Festival’. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan was seen in the thriller series Hush Hush, which also stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. It released on September 22 on Prime Video.
ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: ‘Want them to have the privilege of living their dreams’; EXCLUSIVE