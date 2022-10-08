INSIDE Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq’s 1st birthday: Soha Ali Khan gifts him a ‘fancy’ toy car; PIC

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are parents to two kids- daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh. A few days ago, Neha Dhupia shared pictures on Instagram as she and Angad celebrated their son Guriq’s first birthday in Amritsar at the Golden Temple. Now, Neha has also shared a glimpse of Guriq’s birthday party, giving fans a sneak peek of the birthday décor and the cake. Apart from this, she also revealed what Soha Ali Khan gifted Guriq!

Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan share a great bond, and their kids are also good friends with each other. On Guriq’s birthday, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu gifted Guriq a huge toy car. One of the pictures shared by Neha on her Instagram stories showed Guriq getting inside a blue toy car that Soha Ali Khan gifted him. In her caption, Neha thanked Soha and joked that she hopes this tradition of gifting cars continues even when Guriq is older.

Neha wrote, “Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi... we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!" along with laughing emojis. Take a look at the picture below.