Inside Out 2: Ananya Panday lends her voice to Riley in Hindi dubbed version; says it made her relive childhood moments

The much-loved Oscar-winning Disney-Pixar animated film Inside Out has carved its niche in India. The sequel to the 2015 flick, which has been titled Inside Out 2, is now gearing up to release this month, and Ananya Panday has come on board to voice the character of Riley Andersen.

Being one of the young Bollywood actresses, it'll be interesting to see Ananya lend her voice to Riley, who is among the most popular animated characters globally.

Ananya Panday can't believe being part of Inside Out 2

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the Disney-Pixar film, Ananya Panday said that she can't believe that she's a part of Inside Out, which she loved as a teenager. The actress said that she has always been a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films because the stories transport you to a world 'that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time'.

Ananya recalled watching Inside Out as a teenager and being mesmerized by the wonderful world of colorful emotions. She said when she watched the film, she could never imagine in her wildest dreams that one day she would be an integral part of 'such a novel story'.

Sharing her experience of voicing for Riley, she said that it made her relive her childhood moments. "This is definitely, the most fun I've had at work," she added.

More about Inside Out 2

Inside Out is set in a new imaginative world of adventure, comedy, and humor. The 2015 film won two Oscar Awards, i.e. for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Screenplay.

The sequel to the film titled Inside Out 2 promises to take Riley on a ride where she'll explore new emotions, i.e., anxiety, Ennui, and embarrassment. Just like the first one, this one also looks like a visually stunning cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

The cast of the original version includes names like Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Maya Hawke, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Diane Lane, Paul Walter Hauser, Yvette Nicole Brown and Kyle MacLachlan. Kelsey Mann has directed the movie.

The film is slated to release on June 14, 2024, in English and Hindi.

