INSIDE Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Haldi ceremony: Couple exudes joy as they are smeared with haldi-PIC

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on 24 September. Fans had been waiting with bated breaths for pictures and videos giving a sneak peek into their fun-filled yet private wedding. Their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur commenced a day before they got married. While Parineeti and Raghav dropped the loveliest pictures from their wedding ceremony, fans were yet to get a glimpse of Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding looks. Much to their delight, a picture of the couple from their Haldi ceremony has surfaced on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exude joy in PIC from their Haldi ceremony

A picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posing with a guest during their Haldi ceremony. Parineeti looks stunning in a red ethnic outfit. For the occasion, she donned a red gown with a matching ethnic jacket layered over it. The outfit has minimal golden embroidery. The actress accessorized with a blingy hairband and huge golden earrings. Raghav is seen sitting next to her, and he looks dapper in a white kurta-pajama. He is seen with dark sunglasses on. Both Parineeti and Raghav have haldi smeared on their faces, and their glow and happiness are unmissable!

Parieeti and Raghav were all smiles as the photographers were seen taking close-up pictures of the couple with the guest. The decor shows beautiful traditional floral elements hanging from the ceiling.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was a private affair with their family members and close friends in attendance. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Aaditya Thackeray, and celebs such as Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza were also present.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

