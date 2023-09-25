INSIDE Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Reception: Harbhajan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann pose

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding has been the talk of the town for many days now. The fanfare around the 'Ragneeti' wedding was larger-than-life, and fans were eagerly waiting to see pictures of the newly married couple. While Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in Udaipur yesterday, they officially shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony today, on Instagram. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple hosted a reception for their family and friends. A picture of Parineeti and Raghav from the wedding reception had gone viral. Now, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has shared some more inside pictures from the reception, and it also features Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others.

Inside Pics from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception

Sanjeev Arora took to his Instagram account to first share a picture with Parineeti and Raghav from the wedding reception at Udaipur. The newly married couple is all smiles as they posed for the picture with him. Parineeti looks resplendent in a soft pink saree. The actress left her hair open, with a touch of sindoor in her parting. She wore a diamond and emerald necklace, pink chooda, and an emerald ring. Meanwhile, Raghav looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a bow. "Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness," wrote Sanjeev Arora, while sharing the picture. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Arora also shared another group picture from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding reception. The picture shows Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann posing in the front, with Sanjeev Arora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, and many others posing behind them. "Absolutely delighted to have enjoyed Udaipur Marriage within the company of our esteemed CMs of Delhi @arvindkejriwal and Punjab @bhagwantmann1, along with fellow parliamentarians @sanjaysinghaap, @harbhajan3 and @vikramsahney," wrote Sanjeev Arora. Check out the post below.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra were spotted at Udaipur airport this morning as they left after attending Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities. Madhu Chopra was asked by the paps why Priyanka couldn't attend Parineeti's wedding, to which she replied that Priyanka had to give the wedding a miss due to her work commitments.

