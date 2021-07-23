Inside PHOTOS of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s beautiful art filled abode

A dream house is what everyone wishes for. A house that reflects how you are and what you are. It can be simple, huge, or apartment but what is most important is that it should have your soul. Sometimes we come across houses that just steal our hearts. And celebrities’ houses are one of them. Their pretty decked-up abode is nothing less than any dreamy affair. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to , everyone has decorated their house which somewhere shows their true personality.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared photos of her newly renovated house on Instagram and it will not be wrong to say it is a perfect blend of tradition and modern. Fans loved it and house décor people can give take inspiration from her newly renovated abode. Even Anushka’s house is also not less beautiful. Especially, the garden area, she has beautifully brought nature inside and is also perfect for clicking selfies. Well, the list does not end on these two.

Every week we bring one celebrity house for you all and this time it is filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Let's see how she has decorated it. She lives in an apartment which overlooks the Arabian Sea. In her words, “The house has been around with my parents since the 70s. That was a different era. It's seen parties, poetry readings, musicians. It's been through a lot of things, so I can't say I've built this house. But, the soul of the house is inherited.”

She travels a lot and the house has stuff from wherever she goes. There’s a lived-in vibe to space and though it is filled with art and furniture pieces collected over time. And one cannot miss her books collection. She has a huge library.

On the work front, it is being reported that she has an upcoming film in development. But there is no official confirmation.

