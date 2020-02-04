INSIDE PHOTOS: Gauri Khan looks delightful as she poses with Sussanne Khan & her BFF’s at the bash
A few days back, Gauri Khan, entrepreneur and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, hosted a bash at her store in Mumbai. Needless to say, the party saw the who’s who of B-town in attendance- from SRK, Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, among others, a lot of B-town stars attended the party looking glamorous as ever. Also, Gauri’s bash had Housefull actor Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Panday, Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan, actor Neelam, Nandita Mahtani and Natasha Poonawalla with husband Adar, who arrived in their glam avatars.
In the photos, Gauri Khan made heads turn in head to toe red gown while Shah Rukh looked dapper in his trademark black suit. Of course, SRK and Gauri were the cynosure of all eyes but Gauri’s girlfriends deserve a special mention as they grabbed eyeballs in their chic and glamorous avatar. Thanks to social media, Gauri shared a series of photos with her BFF’s-Neelam, Maheep and Bhavna who stunned in shimmery dresses. Gauri shared a few candid pictures of herself chilling with her friends at the party on Instagram and the caption read, “Tips on how to ace a reality Tv show .....woooooo can’t wait to watch this one.” Also, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and others also attended the bash
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and post Zero, SRK hasn’t announced his next film.
Some moments leave you overwhelmed with emotion....the other night was one of them ...I want to thank Gauri and Shahrukh for their large heart and incredible grace....they did what family does and beyond....I am forever grateful for their generosity and affection shown to me and Mine! Also...thank you my Darling Karan for making us dream when we thought the age to dream had passed us by ...we love you!
Add new comment