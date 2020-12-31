Inside PHOTOS of Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya's 5th month birthday; Fans hail 'Pandya Power'

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy Agastya Panday 5 months ago. Recently, they celebrated the occasion at home and shared adorable photos on social media.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic never leave any chance to celebrate their little bundle of joy Agastya's happy moments. Be it spending time with him at home or just celebrating every month's birthday, both Natasa and Hardik dote on their son. And this time, they celebrated his 5th month birthday at home in the most adorable manner and the photos of the family of 3 are sending the internet into a meltdown. Hardik and Natasa welcomed their baby boy 5 months back and announced it on social media.

Now, 5 months later, on his special day, they celebrated together with the cutie and left the internet gushing over 'Chota Pandya.' Taking to their Instagram handles, Hardik shared a photo in which he was seen holding his little boy Agastya in his arms while he smiled away. Natasa was seen standing by Hardik's side in a white sweater and jeans. The couple posed together and celebrated with a cute cake that had a reindeer on it.

Sharing the photos, Hardik wrote, "5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed." Natasa too dropped another cute photo from the celebration at home. As soon as the photos surfaced on the internet, fans went berserk over it. Many celebrated 'Pandya Power' by leaving quirky comments on the post. Even KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge were all hearts for the photo and for Agastya's smile.

Take a look at the photos:

Hardik and Natasa had a locked-down wedding and shared photos on social media. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020, at a hospital in Gujarat. The couple has been on a spree of sharing cute photos of their munchkin ever since.

Credits :Hardik Pandya Instagram

