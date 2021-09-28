Inside PHOTOS from lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy date in picturesque Jodhpur
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying and celebrating the latter's 39th birthday in Jodhpur. This morning Alia Bhatt took to her gram and shared a special picture confessing her love for Ranbir Kapoor. Social media went abuzz soon after Alia shared a loved-up post with “love of her life”. A few moments back, some more unseen pictures from their dreamy date went viral and left the actors' fans in awe.
The new pictures from their date are just a display of their strong connection. Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt had flown to Jodhpur, yesterday, to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt had dropped a picture on social media handle with Ranbir from their vacation. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia shared a romantic moment on the bank of a lake, witnessing the setting sun. They sat on a rug with her head on his shoulder. “Happy birthday my life,” Alia captioned the post. Now, in the latest pictures, Alia, dressed in a white coloured tank top and matching pajamas, can be seen sitting next to Ranbir, while the actor is lying down. The couple can be seen having a chat with each other.
On Alia Bhatt’s picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the couple. This isn’t all. Anushka Sharma also noticed the post and dropped an eye-heart emoticon. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra.
