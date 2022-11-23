Inside PHOTOS of Malaika Arora’s glamorous, elegant house that will leave you amazed

Malaika Arora will soon be seen in the reality series Moving In With Malaika , but before that, we’ve got you some pictures from the actress’ home. Malaika’s house is everything that reflects her as a person - glamorous, comfortable, warm and sleek. Viewers now get an opportunity to experience the star’s widely popular sense of style starting from her wardrobe picks to her most-trusted home decor items. Bringing the fans a step closer to their favourite dance queen, Disney+ Hotstar has revealed exclusive images from the splendid house of Malaika Arora in Moving In With Malaika, as the shoot begins today.

The first picture gives a glimpse of the minimal yet chic nameplate outside the door. The living room features two white couches placed parallel to each other, with a rectangular glass centre table in between. The beautiful pendant lights add to the ambience of the living room. The kitchen is once again minimal and features a greyish-blue colour theme with wooden accents. The bedroom is cozy, warm and sleek, and features muted tones of blue, brown, grey and white. Malaika’s home is devoid of unwanted clutter, and is minimal yet chic!

About Moving In With Malaika

Moving In With Malaika will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers of the show have been in talks with many celebrities and that Farah Khan is among those celebs who will be seen on Malaika’s show.

Fans can expect an entertaining show as Moving In With Malaika will give them a glimpse into her world through unfiltered conversations. Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.