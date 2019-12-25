Inside PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others have a gala time at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently organized a Christmas bash which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Have a look at the inside pictures.

Its Christmas today but the celebrations have been started all over the country from the past one week. Our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also left no stone unturned in celebrating the special occasion. Some of them have organized parties at their own residences which have been attended by the who’s who of the film industry. One such Christmas party has been organized by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband at their residence.

Attending the party were the likes of and boyfriend followed by Sara Ali Khan and brother . The Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita who happen to be close friends of Kareena Kapoor Khan have also attended the bash. , Karisma Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor were among others who attended the celebrations. Now, we have the inside pictures from the bash in which all these celebs are seen having some gala time together.

Check out the inside pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas bash below:

As it is evident from the pictures, Kareena and Saif have left no stone unturned in making the party a special one. We are already getting the Christmas feels after seeing most of them wearing Santa caps and Christmas themed hairbands while posing for pictures! A few days back, Saif and Kareena also celebrated the third birthday of their son Taimur Ali Khan with great pomp and show. The little munchkin has left the nation swooning ever since he was born and now his pictures have managed to break the internet too.

